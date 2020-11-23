GDOT details new Perimeter-area ramps for Ga. 400, I-285

More changes to area traffic patterns are coming for motorists in the Perimeter area of North Fulton and DeKalb counties with the ongoing reconstruction of the Ga. 400/I-285 interchange.
Two new ramps were to open Monday: a new exit from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy Road, and a new entrance from Ashford Dunwoody Road to westbound I-285, GDOT said. Two more ramps are to open in December: an exit from eastbound I-285 to Glenridge Drive, and a ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285.
“We ask for your patience as we implement these new traffic patterns and encourage motorists to leave a few minutes earlier, pay closer attention on the roadways, and follow the posted signage,” said Marlo Clowers, Georgia Department of Transportation project manager.
GDOT also announced holiday overnight lane closures hours: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekends, Nov. 29-Jan. 4. Information: https://bit.ly/36StIPT