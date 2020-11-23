GDOT details new Perimeter-area ramps for Ga. 400, I-285

Two new ramps were to open Monday: a new exit from southbound Ga. 400 to Abernathy Road, and a new entrance from Ashford Dunwoody Road to westbound I-285, GDOT said. Two more ramps are to open in December: an exit from eastbound I-285 to Glenridge Drive, and a ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285.

“We ask for your patience as we implement these new traffic patterns and encourage motorists to leave a few minutes earlier, pay closer attention on the roadways, and follow the posted signage,” said Marlo Clowers, Georgia Department of Transportation project manager.