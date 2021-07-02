GDOT begins resurfacing of Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway in Milton

Contractors hired by the Georgia Department of Transportation have begun resurfacing Ga. 372/Birmingham Highway/Crabapple Road from Ga. 140/Arnold Mill Road/Houze Road in Fulton to the Cherokee County line.
To minimize disruption most paving and any needed lane closures will occur at night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closures and potential delays.
Drivers are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone, wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan ahead for delays. Call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Additional details: www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../Comp.../News/News/900/1351.
