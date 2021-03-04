Fulton tag/tax office in downtown Atlanta reopened to the public

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s office reopened at 8:30 a.m. March 1 at 141 Pryor Street in Atlanta.
In advance of the reopening new precautions and procedures were adopted to protect the public and staff from close in-person interactions. For instance, a new system is in place to contact visitors by cell phone while they wait in their cars for their turn to be served.
Residents are encouraged to use online services and kiosks in all Tax Commissioner’s offices and at several Kroger supermarkets in Fulton. There are no extra charges associated with these conveniences.
Tax Commissioner’s office locations: www.tinyurl.com/4yswbuv5. Kiosk locations: www.tinyurl.com/5bac9mj9.