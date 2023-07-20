Fulton partnering with Meals of Wheels to deliver home repair services

Fulton County has partnered with Meals On Wheels Atlanta to deliver home repair services. The Home Rehabilitation Program is designed to provide funding and assistance to eligible homeowners for repairing, improving and eliminating health or safety hazards.

Eligibility for assistance is determined based on income qualifications. In addition, special consideration is given to households with vulnerable individuals including young children and elderly adults.

Eligible repairs include electrical fixes like repairing breakers, panels or wiring, as well as HVAC system repairs or replacements. Roof repairs or replacements, interior plumbing work, sewer lines and toilets, as well as water heater repairs or replacements, are also covered. Accessibility issues, weatherization, code violations and health and safety concerns are all included in the program.

Contact Meals on Wheels Atlanta at info@mealsonwheelsatlanta.org, 404-351-3889 or register for the program at www.tinyurl.com/FultonHomeRepairs.