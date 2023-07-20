BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values

Fulton partnering with Meals of Wheels to deliver home repair services

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago
X

Fulton County has partnered with Meals On Wheels Atlanta to deliver home repair services. The Home Rehabilitation Program is designed to provide funding and assistance to eligible homeowners for repairing, improving and eliminating health or safety hazards.

Eligibility for assistance is determined based on income qualifications. In addition, special consideration is given to households with vulnerable individuals including young children and elderly adults.

Eligible repairs include electrical fixes like repairing breakers, panels or wiring, as well as HVAC system repairs or replacements. Roof repairs or replacements, interior plumbing work, sewer lines and toilets, as well as water heater repairs or replacements, are also covered. Accessibility issues, weatherization, code violations and health and safety concerns are all included in the program.

Contact Meals on Wheels Atlanta at info@mealsonwheelsatlanta.org, 404-351-3889 or register for the program at www.tinyurl.com/FultonHomeRepairs.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A year later: Med students say strict abortion laws are deterrent for training2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values
47m ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta law enforcement readies for a possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A pair of suburban Atlanta office parks go green by turning to the sun
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

58 years later, state champion high school basketball team receives rings
Milton leaders voice opinions on replacement bridge aesthetics
Roswell Arts Fund announces Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
16h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top