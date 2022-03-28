ajc logo
X

Fulton offering free virtual notary training April 14

In partnership with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk's Cooperative Authority, Fulton County is offering free virtual notary training. File Photo

caption arrowCaption
In partnership with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk's Cooperative Authority, Fulton County is offering free virtual notary training. File Photo

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In partnership with the Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Cooperative Authority, Cathelene “Tina” Robinson, Fulton County Clerk of the Superior and Magistrate Courts, is offering free virtual notary training 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 14.

Free notary training is open to current and prospective Fulton County notaries. This 90-minute presentation will cover best practices for performing notarial acts and will touch on Georgia notary law. The program will provide real-life examples of the “Do’s and Don’ts” of being a competent Georgia notary public.

Registration: www.tinyurl.com/FultonNotary. Training is limited to the first 300 attendees.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Golf course renovation at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek could affect Chattahoochee
2h ago
Alpharetta approves landscape plan for Ga. 400 interchanges and Encore Parkway Bridge
22h ago
Sandy Springs seeks residents for Citizens Fire Academy
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top