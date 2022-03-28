Fulton offering free virtual notary training April 14

Free notary training is open to current and prospective Fulton County notaries. This 90-minute presentation will cover best practices for performing notarial acts and will touch on Georgia notary law. The program will provide real-life examples of the “Do’s and Don’ts” of being a competent Georgia notary public.

Registration: www.tinyurl.com/FultonNotary. Training is limited to the first 300 attendees.