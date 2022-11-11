Fulton making WIC benefits accessible with new electronic system

The new eWIC cards work like a debit card and may be used at all WIC-approved locations to purchase items on the approved food list.

According to Fulton’s website, The mission of the federally-funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is to “safeguard the health of low-income families by providing wholesome, nourishing food, health education, and referrals to address additional medical needs.”