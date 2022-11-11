Fulton making WIC benefits accessible with new electronic system

The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health are working to make Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits more accessible. With a new electronic system, GA-WIC, will allow recipients to obtain a loadable benefit card in place of the paper vouchers, making shopping for nutritional needs faster.
The new eWIC cards work like a debit card and may be used at all WIC-approved locations to purchase items on the approved food list.
According to Fulton’s website, The mission of the federally-funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is to “safeguard the health of low-income families by providing wholesome, nourishing food, health education, and referrals to address additional medical needs.”
Information about WIC and eWIC resources: 404-612-3942 or https://fultoncountyboh.com/services/womens-health/wic/. Apply for the WIC program: www.gateway.ga.gov.
