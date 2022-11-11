ajc logo
X

Fulton making WIC benefits accessible with new electronic system

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health are working to make Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits more accessible. With a new electronic system, GA-WIC, will allow recipients to obtain a loadable benefit card in place of the paper vouchers, making shopping for nutritional needs faster.

The new eWIC cards work like a debit card and may be used at all WIC-approved locations to purchase items on the approved food list.

According to Fulton’s website, The mission of the federally-funded Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is to “safeguard the health of low-income families by providing wholesome, nourishing food, health education, and referrals to address additional medical needs.”

Information about WIC and eWIC resources: 404-612-3942 or https://fultoncountyboh.com/services/womens-health/wic/. Apply for the WIC program: www.gateway.ga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: In Stacey Abrams’ shadow, the Democratic bench got walloped 4h ago

Credit: FREYR Battery

BREAKING: Georgia lands $2.6B electric battery plant in Coweta
2h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
15h ago
The Latest

More builders interested in redeveloping North Point Mall
2h ago
Johns Creek invites public to discuss Sargent at Ashwick Place intersection
3h ago
Roswell solid waste residential drop off closed through Jan. 3
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top