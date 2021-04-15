ajc logo
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market taking applications

Applications are being accepted for organizations and agencies that would like to host a Fulton Fresh Mobile Market session. (Courtesy Fulton County)
North Fulton County | 43 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Applications are being accepted for organizations and agencies that would like to host a Fulton Fresh Mobile Market session this summer. The mobile market was created to educate residents living in communities designated as “food deserts” about the importance of fresh and in-season produce.

Participants attend 30 to 45-minute nutrition education and food demonstrations before receiving a free bag of produce to take home and prepare.

This summer, the mobile market will run for 10 weeks June 1 – July 1 and July 13 – Aug. 12. Each chosen organization will be served a total of five times. Location stops designated within a USDA food desert, which includes portions of Roswell, will be selected through this application: www.tinyurl.com/FultonFreshMobile. The agency will assist with setup and advertising.

The Fulton Fresh Kids’ Market for ages 8-14 will run simultaneously with the adult market session.

Applications for either or both programs is due by 5 p.m. Apr. 23. Information: Shirley Dodd via shirley.dodd@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-762-4077.

