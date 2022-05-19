Fulton County to refurbish Alpharetta jail

The Alpharetta Jail has served the community for about 20 years as a North Fulton Annex. City officials, Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat have been working to reopen the facility since it closed in March 2020 due to staffing issues and COVID-related problems. Since that time, officers have taken anyone under arrest to downtown Atlanta.

During the county commission meeting May 4, Sheriff Labat stated at least 5,000 individuals would have been arrested in the past two years that were instead given citations or driven home.