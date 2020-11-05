Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to conduct reaccreditation hearing

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for reaccreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, according to a press release.
CALEA is the Gold Standard in Public Safety Accreditation. The process of accreditation begins with a rigorous self-assessment, requiring a review of policies, practices, and process against internationally accepted public safety standards.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment on Monday, Nov. 9 through Tuesday, Nov. 10. The virtual on-site assessment requires the agency to hold Public Information Sessions where employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments about the agency’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation.
All comments will be limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards may be reviewed by contacting Capt. Patricia Dixon, Accreditation Manager at 404-612-5159.
The general public is invited to offer comments by calling 404-612-4813 between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.
Members of the community are also invited to register and attend a virtual public hearing via Zoom conference from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Those who desire to speak must log in by 5:30 p.m. and send the message “I’d like to speak” to the host to be added to the sign-in sheet.
Register in advance for this meeting at
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcumgqT0qHdPn1jTkuDlqVAG-m-w37BR7
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Information: www.fultonsheriff.net