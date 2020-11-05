Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to conduct reaccreditation hearing

CALEA is the Gold Standard in Public Safety Accreditation. The process of accreditation begins with a rigorous self-assessment, requiring a review of policies, practices, and process against internationally accepted public safety standards.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for a virtual on-site assessment on Monday, Nov. 9 through Tuesday, Nov. 10. The virtual on-site assessment requires the agency to hold Public Information Sessions where employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments about the agency’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation.