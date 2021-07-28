ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

Fulton County

Egg Harbor Café, 1820 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 92/A

LottaFrutta, 590 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. 92/A

Mr. Taco, 4000 N. Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 92/A

Ponko Chicken, 4279 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 93/A

Red Lobster, 3360 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta. 100/A

