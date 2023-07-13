Fulton County probate court to open two weekends

Fulton County Probate Court and Judge Kenya M. Johnson will be open for business 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two Saturdays this summer, July 15 and Aug. 19. All probate court services will be available and no appointment is necessary. Visitors should use the entrance at 130 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.

Regular probate services are available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the downtown Atlanta office and at the North Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

According to the county’s website, the probate court has exclusive jurisdiction over probate of wills, appointment and removal of administrators and executors of decedents’ estates, appointment and removal of guardians and/or conservators of minors and adults, audit of returns of executors, administrators and conservators, issuance of marriage licenses and weapons carry licenses, as well as miscellaneous Items like fireworks permits, certificates of residence and recording of elected officials’ oaths and bonds.

Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/FultonProbateCourt.