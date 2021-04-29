Fulton County library system to resume in-person services May 4

The phased reopening plan calls for limited in-branch services like browsing shelves, printing and computer use, twice per week, allowing for one hour visits per patron, per day. These in-person services will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Additionally, appointments will be offered on the same dates and during those same hours, to researchers in need of onsite access to materials found at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History.

During this time, programs will not be held and meeting, conference and study rooms will remain closed.