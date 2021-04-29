Fulton County library system to resume in-person services May 4

The Fulton County Library System has announced the reopening of 32 branch libraries, as well as the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History on Tuesday, May 4, according to a press release.
The phased reopening plan calls for limited in-branch services like browsing shelves, printing and computer use, twice per week, allowing for one hour visits per patron, per day. These in-person services will be available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Additionally, appointments will be offered on the same dates and during those same hours, to researchers in need of onsite access to materials found at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History.
During this time, programs will not be held and meeting, conference and study rooms will remain closed.
When visiting the library on in-branch service days, the public is asked to:
- Limit browsing and computer use to one hour
- Maintain social distancing measures inside the branch
- Wear a mask at all times (regardless of vaccination status)
- Use self-serve options whenever possible (including self-checkout machines, self-serve printing and catalog browsing on your phone/device)
As conditions continue to improve, the library will move towards a full reopening of all libraries during all hours of operation, beginning June 1.
Information: www.fulcolibrary.org