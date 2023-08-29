Fulton cities ready for competitive races

The field of candidates for municipal elections is set in four north Fulton cities — including the city of Milton where questions continue to arise around transparency in the city’s elections process.

Last week, candidates qualified for races in Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton, where that city is managing its own election for the first time instead of having Fulton County oversee the process.

During am Aug. 21 meeting, Milton City Council voted to hire Lavania White to assist City Manager and local Elections Superintendent Steve Krokoff in setting up the November municipal election. The hire replaces elections consultant Vernetta Keith Nurridin. White has previously worked as a poll manager for Fulton County.

“Our focus has shifted from high-level planning to the crucial phase of polling preparation, where we are fortunate to draw upon a wealth of experience within our new team,” Krokoff said of replacing Nurridin with White.

Nuriddin criticized Milton for a lack of transparency in its work to set-up the coming election at the Aug. 21 meeting, and said she was only notified of her pending termination late that afternoon. Nuriddin added that she had difficulty establishing a working relationship with Krokoff.

Milton was most recently in a dispute with political action committee, Milton Families First, after the city decreased the number of polling locations from eight to two.

City Council plans to approve a third location during their Sept. 6 meeting, according to Milton spokesman Greg Botelho.

There are three Milton council seats open for election. Councilwoman Carol Cookerly will face Helen Gordon in the race for the District 1/Post 2 seat.

Incumbent Councilman Rich Mohrig’s District 3, Post 2 seat will be challenged by Phillip Cranmer.

Doug Hene is the sole candidate running for the District 2/Post 2 seat that will be vacated by Councilman Paul Moore, who has decided to not run for reelection.

The other north Fulton cities considered partnering with Milton to manage their own elections but later decided to wait until a future local election cycle.

Roswell

In Roswell, City Council seats are at-large. Two incumbent council members are running to keep their positions. Separately, there are two open council seats.

In Post 1, Councilwoman Sarah Beeson will face Jason Miller, who ran against the incumbent last November. Beeson was elected last year to complete the term of former Councilman Marcelo Zapata.

There are four contenders — Michale Dal Cero, Judson McClure, Marisa Pereira and Allen Sells — for the Post 2 seat vacated by Councilman Mike Palermo.

In Post 3, incumbent Councilwoman Christine Hall is being challenged by Lyndsey Coates.

Alpharetta

In Alpharetta, Mayor Jim Gilvin and Councilmen John Hipes, Post 4; and Dan Merkel, Post 6 are running unopposed. Candidate Fergal Brady is running unopposed to fill Councilman Jason Binder’s Post 5 seat.

Johns Creek

Councilwoman Stacy Skinner, who was elected to the Post 2 in November 2021 to complete the term of Brian Weaver, will face Devon Dabney in the upcoming election.

Councilmembers Erin Elwood, Post 6, and Chris Coughlin, Post 4 are running unopposed.