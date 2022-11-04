Fulton Arts & Culture offers nature journaling class in Roswell

Participants in the remaining session 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 will explore nature with field-based experiences combining science, writing and art in an examination of the environment.

According to the Sierra Club quoting the Eureka Camping blog, “Nature journaling engages the left side of the brain, which in turn frees the right brain to create, allowing you to better understand yourself and your world. Journaling has also been proven to make people feel calmer and more able to enjoy the present moment.”