ajc logo
X

Fulton Arts & Culture offers nature journaling class in Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Fulton County Arts & Culture is offering a Nature Journaling Class at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

Participants in the remaining session 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 will explore nature with field-based experiences combining science, writing and art in an examination of the environment.

According to the Sierra Club quoting the Eureka Camping blog, “Nature journaling engages the left side of the brain, which in turn frees the right brain to create, allowing you to better understand yourself and your world. Journaling has also been proven to make people feel calmer and more able to enjoy the present moment.”

Class is free but spaces are limited. Open to ages 16 and up. Materials needed include a journal, pens, pencils and colored pencils.

Registration: www.tinyurl.com/FultonNatureJournaling. Check out all Fulton County Arts & Culture classes and events at www.fultonarts.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Plaza Fiesta mall sold to owner of Krog Street Market4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

David Ralston won’t seek another term as Georgia House leader
5h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
2h ago

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
2h ago

Credit: AJC File

Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta hires community agriculture volunteer & education coordinator
12m ago
Teen bicyclists welcome on Johns Creek sidewalks
1h ago
City Springs master plan meeting rescheduled
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
12h ago
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
5h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top