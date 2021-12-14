ajc logo
X

Fulton adopts plan to promote small farming and urban agriculture

Sammy Sheperd waters his plants at the Capital View Community Garden near Perkerson Park Monday, July 05, 2021. Fulton Commissioners recently adopted a plan to promote and educate residents about local food options, especially small farming and community garden programs. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
Sammy Sheperd waters his plants at the Capital View Community Garden near Perkerson Park Monday, July 05, 2021. Fulton Commissioners recently adopted a plan to promote and educate residents about local food options, especially small farming and community garden programs. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a plan to promote and educate residents about local food options, especially small farming and community garden programs.

In November, Commissioners passed a resolution that reinforces the goals established in the county’s 2019 Sustainability and Resilience Plan. Fulton will collaborate with the Citizens Commission on the Environment and regional agencies to support healthy food options within five miles of every resident.

“Expanding organic urban farming will be critical in growing and selling locally produced products, which furthers equitable access to healthy, affordable food options for all county residents,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

“By identifying land which can be acquired to grow food, promoting local food production through small farms and urban agriculture we will improve the quality of food for the residents of this county,” said Co-Chair of the FCCCE Urban Ag Committee and Urban Agriculture expert Rashid Nuri.

Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/FultonUrbanFarming.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta partnering with North Fulton Community Charities for food drive
7m ago
Milton approves gating Kingsley Estates subdivision
9m ago
Dance company brings toys to life in family friendly ballet
16m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top