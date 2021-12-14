Fulton adopts plan to promote small farming and urban agriculture

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a plan to promote and educate residents about local food options, especially small farming and community garden programs.
In November, Commissioners passed a resolution that reinforces the goals established in the county’s 2019 Sustainability and Resilience Plan. Fulton will collaborate with the Citizens Commission on the Environment and regional agencies to support healthy food options within five miles of every resident.
“Expanding organic urban farming will be critical in growing and selling locally produced products, which furthers equitable access to healthy, affordable food options for all county residents,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.
“By identifying land which can be acquired to grow food, promoting local food production through small farms and urban agriculture we will improve the quality of food for the residents of this county,” said Co-Chair of the FCCCE Urban Ag Committee and Urban Agriculture expert Rashid Nuri.
Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/FultonUrbanFarming.
