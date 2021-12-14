Fulton adopts plan to promote small farming and urban agriculture

In November, Commissioners passed a resolution that reinforces the goals established in the county’s 2019 Sustainability and Resilience Plan. Fulton will collaborate with the Citizens Commission on the Environment and regional agencies to support healthy food options within five miles of every resident.

“Expanding organic urban farming will be critical in growing and selling locally produced products, which furthers equitable access to healthy, affordable food options for all county residents,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.