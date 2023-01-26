X
Dark Mode Toggle

Foamworks hopes to suds up in Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Foamworks Alpharetta is in the process of asking Alpharetta for a conditional use permit to operate a car wash in a 4,987-square-foot building formerly used by Autobell Car Wash at 11725 Cotton Creek.

The Alpharetta City Council was prepared to hold a public hearing on the request at their Jan. 17 meeting, but Foamworks asked for a delay while they make some final revisions to the plan based on feedback from the city.

Foamworks Auto Spa is a full-service, automatic car wash. Exterior detailing is done by employees in the preparation canopy and in the car wash tunnel. The customer remains in the vehicle as the car goes through the automatic car wash. Interior detailing is completed by the customer at the auto detailing stations. According to their website, Foamworks currently operates five locations in Georgia.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Kemp signs order to call up National Guard troops after violent unrest4h ago

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

What a new COVID vaccine strategy means for Georgians
1h ago

Astros hire Braves scouting director Dana Brown as general manager. How big is the loss?
5h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
6h ago

Hartsfield-Jackson’s relocated cellphone lot drives some off-track
6h ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce is “Certified”
2h ago
Sandy Springs to improve drainage at 3265 Spalding Drive
9h ago
Alpharetta receives justice assistance grant
9h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top