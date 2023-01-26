Foamworks hopes to suds up in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta City Council was prepared to hold a public hearing on the request at their Jan. 17 meeting, but Foamworks asked for a delay while they make some final revisions to the plan based on feedback from the city.

Foamworks Auto Spa is a full-service, automatic car wash. Exterior detailing is done by employees in the preparation canopy and in the car wash tunnel. The customer remains in the vehicle as the car goes through the automatic car wash. Interior detailing is completed by the customer at the auto detailing stations. According to their website, Foamworks currently operates five locations in Georgia.