File homestead exemptions before April 1

Alpharetta is also reminding homeowners to be sure they are taking advantage of all the property tax savings offered by the city and Fulton County.

Alpharetta offers a basic $45,000 homestead exemption as well as the Senior Basic and Senior Full Value Homestead Property Tax Exemption programs. The city notes that application for the basic homestead exemption is automatically done when you file for your Fulton County Homestead Exemption. Details: www.alpharetta.ga.us/homestead.