X

File homestead exemptions before April 1

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

With advice good for all residents, Alpharetta is reminding eligible homeowners who have not already filed for homestead exemptions that they have up to April 1 to enroll for tax savings to be effective for the current tax year.

Alpharetta is also reminding homeowners to be sure they are taking advantage of all the property tax savings offered by the city and Fulton County.

Alpharetta offers a basic $45,000 homestead exemption as well as the Senior Basic and Senior Full Value Homestead Property Tax Exemption programs. The city notes that application for the basic homestead exemption is automatically done when you file for your Fulton County Homestead Exemption. Details: www.alpharetta.ga.us/homestead.

Fulton offers basic homestead exemptions as well as homestead exemptions for seniors, low-income homeowners, and surviving spouses of public safety and military personnel killed in the line of duty. Learn more: https://bit.ly/3t8VG6t.

Unless you have moved in the past year, you do not need to reapply for exemptions if you have already put in place all the homestead property tax exemptions for which you are eligible.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute4h ago

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

AJC names new top editor
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Soapbox derby bill restored after Georgia senators gutted it
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Jared Shuster passes biggest test yet, Brandon Gaudin debuts in booth
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Jared Shuster passes biggest test yet, Brandon Gaudin debuts in booth
3h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDAI

99X sees huge jump in ratings in its third month back on air
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy HelpingUkraine.US

Health care execs deliver meds to Ukraine, say injured soldiers hopeful
4h ago
Alpharetta residents invited to complete bike friendly survey (f)
7h ago
Alpharetta opens general registration for summer camps
11h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cherry Blossom Festival and more
6h ago
Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention, as crime rose
13h ago
Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top