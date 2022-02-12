Hamburger icon
Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center ends soon

Visitors have until Feb. 28 to enjoy the Chattahoochee Nature Center's Enchanted Woodland Trail. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Nature Center)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
3 minutes ago

Fairies and gnomes have left a trail of enchantment through the woods at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd. in Roswell. The Enchanted Woodland Trail, which opened in December, will close Feb. 28.

Visitors are encouraged to slow down and search for houses made from tiny natural objects along the trail and to “take notice of the beautiful and enchanting features of the winter woods.” Those enjoying the trails this month may also notice signs of soon to be emerging spring foilage and flowers.

Spots are limited with reservations recommended at www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/enchanted-woodland-trail/.

Featured
