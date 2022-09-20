Emory Johns Creek planning massive 20-year expansion

Improvements will include the expansion of cardiac care units, operating rooms, hospital support and medical facilities, ambulatory, emergency and radiology services. The proposal includes two parking decks and one surface parking lot for a total of 4,537 spaces.

“There is so much need,” stated Emory Johns Creek CEO Marilyn Margolis during the recent council meeting. “We’ve already done the internal grow. We went from 14 to 18 ICU beds, went 110 to 200 in-patient beds. We added two ORs; we’ve added four ICU beds. And that’s been over the past five years.”