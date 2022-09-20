ajc logo
X

Emory Johns Creek planning massive 20-year expansion

Over the next 20 years, Emory Johns Creek plans to expand the existing campus by 1,080,302 square feet with 380,302 square feet of hospital space and 700,000 square feet of medical office space. COURTESY CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

Combined ShapeCaption
Over the next 20 years, Emory Johns Creek plans to expand the existing campus by 1,080,302 square feet with 380,302 square feet of hospital space and 700,000 square feet of medical office space. COURTESY CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a zoning change to support Emory Johns Creek’s plan to expand the existing campus by 1,080,302 square feet with 380,302 square feet of hospital space and 700,000 square feet of medical office space. The 20-year build out plan will bring the entire facility to 1.6 million square feet.

Improvements will include the expansion of cardiac care units, operating rooms, hospital support and medical facilities, ambulatory, emergency and radiology services. The proposal includes two parking decks and one surface parking lot for a total of 4,537 spaces.

“There is so much need,” stated Emory Johns Creek CEO Marilyn Margolis during the recent council meeting. “We’ve already done the internal grow. We went from 14 to 18 ICU beds, went 110 to 200 in-patient beds. We added two ORs; we’ve added four ICU beds. And that’s been over the past five years.”

According to Margolis, when the current fifth floor addition is complete in February 2023, the hospital will have enough beds for the next three years. First on the list of expansion will be the out-patient radiology services.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
In this AJC file photo, a Beagle mix named Sadie paused to take in the scene in the large dog run area in the Piedmont Dog Park.

Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark3h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
5h ago
GDOT cameras show fire trucks at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-285 West.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-285 in Sandy Springs
5h ago
This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek.

Credit: Toro Development Company

Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
4h ago
This is a rendering of the Medley mixed-use development project by Toro Development Company in Johns Creek.

Credit: Toro Development Company

Giant mixed-use project in Johns Creek gets its name
4h ago
Atlanta Art Week creator Kendra Walker with "Still Untitled" by Patrick Eugene. (Courtesy of Courtesy of Atlanta Art Week/Piera Moore)

Credit: Piera Moore

Pop-ups, parties and talks fete first Atlanta Art Week
The Latest
Last year, Julie Anne Cooper and Wendy Brant featured Hanukkah in the first of five books for ages four and above highlighting customs and culture. The other books will feature Kwanza, Diwali, Christmas, and Halloween. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Local co-authors want new children’s book series to unite cultures
3h ago
Roswell to provide retirement advisory services
Brew Moon Fest returns to Alpharetta
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
22h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top