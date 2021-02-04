Educator, community advocate announces run for Sandy Springs city council

A graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Sandy Springs, Dr. Melody Kelley has announced her candidacy for Sandy Springs City Council, District 2. Sandy Springs residents elect its mayor and six council members at the same municipal election every four years.
Dr. Kelley is the first candidate to announce plans to run in the Nov. 2 election, although incumbents Jody Reichel, District 4, and Tibby DeJulio, District 5, have indicated they will most likely seek reelection.
According to Dr. Kelley’s press release, she is a chemistry professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College, who “has dedicated her career to delivering high-quality STEM education to students from underrepresented, underserved and non-traditional backgrounds.” She has volunteered with several schools and PTO boards. Recently, Dr. Kelley was appointed to serve as a member of the Sandy Springs Charter Review Commission.
“I’m running to serve as a Sandy Springs City Council Member because it is vital that we create a more vibrant, inclusive and forward-thinking community where every voice is heard and everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Kelley.
The qualifying period for the Sandy Springs municipal election will take place Aug. 16 -20.