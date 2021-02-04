Educator, community advocate announces run for Sandy Springs city council

Dr. Kelley is the first candidate to announce plans to run in the Nov. 2 election, although incumbents Jody Reichel, District 4, and Tibby DeJulio, District 5, have indicated they will most likely seek reelection.

According to Dr. Kelley’s press release, she is a chemistry professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College, who “has dedicated her career to delivering high-quality STEM education to students from underrepresented, underserved and non-traditional backgrounds.” She has volunteered with several schools and PTO boards. Recently, Dr. Kelley was appointed to serve as a member of the Sandy Springs Charter Review Commission.