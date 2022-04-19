East Point seeks 40 police officers at job fair

East Point pays a starting annual salary of $55,000 to new police officers already certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, the state law enforcement certification agency. New officers without the certification will receive a starting salary of $52,000, a statement said.

The department plans to provide monetary incentives to officers who obtain an associate degree ($1,500) or bachelor’s degree ($2,500).

“This is a new and exciting time to join our team,” said Police Chief Shawn Buchanan in a statement. “With the support of our Mayor and Council, current and incoming officers will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and (new) vehicles to protect and serve this community.”

For more information, visit the city of East Point website. eastpointcity.org