East Point seeks 40 police officers at job fair

The East Point Police Department is looking to hire 40 police officers, 10 jail guards and three 911 operators AJC file photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Applicants for East Point police officer and other positions at an upcoming job fair can expect extensive interviews and background checks, a city spokesperson said.

The East Point Police Department will hold a job fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center, 1431 Norman Berry Drive, East Point.

The police department is looking to hire 40 police officers, 10 jail guards and three 911 operators, East Point Public Information Officer Shannon Wiggins said.

The applicants can include people who work in those positions in other cities, she said.

Prospective candidates will be interviewed on-site and background checks, including driving history, will be conducted that day, Wiggins said. If that goes well, the applicant will undergo a physical fitness test and a second background investigation next week.

East Point pays a starting annual salary of $55,000 to new police officers already certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, the state law enforcement certification agency. New officers without the certification will receive a starting salary of $52,000, a statement said.

The department plans to provide monetary incentives to officers who obtain an associate degree ($1,500) or bachelor’s degree ($2,500).

“This is a new and exciting time to join our team,” said Police Chief Shawn Buchanan in a statement. “With the support of our Mayor and Council, current and incoming officers will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and (new) vehicles to protect and serve this community.”

For more information, visit the city of East Point website. eastpointcity.org

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

