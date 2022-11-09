Drivers slowed down by paving in Sandy Springs

Road paving in Sandy Springs will continue 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 18. This paving is taking place on Roswell Road between Morgan Falls Road and Pitts Road on Hampton Drive, and along Grogans Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Adair Lane.
One lane in each direction on Roswell Road will be closed at a time. Traffic control will be in place with lane closures changing based on where the paving activities are taking place. Advanced warning changeable message signs have been updated with the current paving dates.
Grogans Ferry Road and Hampton Drive will be paved with traffic control and flaggers in place. City officials are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic through the area.
Sandy Springs routinely evaluates road conditions and maintains a priority list of roadways to be resurfaced. In general, streets remain open during resurfacing work.
View the city’s anticipated resurfacing segments for FY 2022 to 2023 at www.sandyspringsga.gov/road-resurfacing.
About the Author