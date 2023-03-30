Drivers beware, road construction ahead in Alpharetta

Motorists traveling Westside Parkway between Haynes Bridge Road and Old Milton Parkway can expect delays due to lane closures in each direction between Rainwater Drive and Gardner Drive. Construction began March 13 and is expected to take approximately four months as crews install a pedestrian tunnel under the road as part of the AlphaLoop.

Commuters are encouraged to choose alternate routes to avoid this area. The city recommends using Old Milton Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road or Kimball Bridge Road and North Point Parkway to get around the construction area.