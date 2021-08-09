Drivers beware: as school begins so do bus routes, speed cameras

With Fulton County Schools beginning a new school year Monday, Aug. 9, local cities are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for school buses and school zone speed cameras.
For cities with automated school zone speed cameras, Alpharetta has prepared a video to learn more about the program and what drivers need to do to avoid a speeding citation in a school zone: www.youtu.be/aFTlloHpB60.
For all drivers, Georgia’s School Bus Stop Law requires drivers to stop for school buses:
• On two-lane roads: all traffic traveling in all lanes must stop when a school bus stops for children.
• On two-lane roads with a center turning lane: all traffic traveling in all lanes must stop when the school bus stops for children, including vehicles in the turning lane.
• On four-lane roadway without a median separation: when school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.
• On a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation: when school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.
Drivers must stop for a school bus if it is stopped with its red lights flashing, whether it is on your side of the road, the opposite side of the road, or at the intersection, you are approaching.
You are not required to stop if the bus is traveling towards you and a median or other physical barrier separates the roadway.