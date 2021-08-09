Drivers beware: as school begins so do bus routes, speed cameras

• On four-lane roadway without a median separation: when school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.

• On a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation: when school bus stops for passengers, only traffic following the bus must stop.

Drivers must stop for a school bus if it is stopped with its red lights flashing, whether it is on your side of the road, the opposite side of the road, or at the intersection, you are approaching.

You are not required to stop if the bus is traveling towards you and a median or other physical barrier separates the roadway.