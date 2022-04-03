Donations needed to provide 600 Easter Baskets in Sandy Springs

The Packaged Good and Solidarity Sandy Springs hope to provide 600 Easter Baskets for local children to help them celebrate Easter morning. The public is encouraged to participate by donating stuffed animals or chocolate bunnies.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at Solidarity, 5600 Roswell Road, Suite F150 in Sandy Springs. The last drop off day is Monday April 11.
Volunteers are also needed to help pack the baskets on the evening of April 12.
All the details: www.tinyurl.com/SolidaritySSEaster.
Solidarity Sandy Springs began as an emergency resource for food insecure families during the pandemic. The nonprofit organization continues to help families being overlooked and in need. The Packaged Good Program is a volunteer branch of the organization designed to educate and empower volunteers of all ages and abilities to give back and to help create the next generation of philanthropists. www.solidaritysandysprings.org.
