Dispose of unused prescriptions at Johns Creek city hall

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Coughlin, Johns Creek Police Department Chief Mark Mitchell, police officers, city staff, and One Johns Creek Coalition members gathered recently to mark the placement of the Drug-Drop-Box at city hall. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Police Department has placed a prescription Drug-Drop-Box in the lobby of City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. CVS provided the drop-box as part of its drug collection program partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

Citizens can safely dispose of unused medications to make sure these items do not get misused or contaminate the environment.

“We encourage the public to use the drop-box and partner with us to help keep our community safe. Properly disposing of these medications can help reduce the risk of abuse,” said Police Chief Mark Mitchell.

The Drug-Drop-Box can be accessed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To participate in the free and anonymous effort, the public must contact the clerk at the Police Records window who will provide a secure bag to dispose of medicines. The Records Clerk will unlock the box and permit participants to place bagged items in the Drug-Box.

Details: https://bit.ly/3GLMSHX

