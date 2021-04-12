Discard unneeded medications at Police Drug Take-Back events

The Johns Creek and Milton Police Departments will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take-Back event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 24.
In Johns Creek the public can drop off excess prescription drugs in the Kroger parking lot, 10945 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek (near the intersection of State Bridge and Jones Bridge roads).
In Milton, residents can drop off at the Milton Police Department, 13690 Hwy. 9 Building B (front of the police department faces the rear of Cambridge High School). Please pull past both buildings in the complex and park in the visitor lot.
The Drug Take-Back Day event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Those dropping off prescription medications are asked not to bring needles or liquids.