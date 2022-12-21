Developer to meet with residents for Sandy Springs North End project

Commercial real estate firm Stream Realty Partners plans to redevelop North River Shopping Center located on Roswell Road near the bridge leading to the city of Roswell.

The firm will hold its first community meeting with residents on rezoning and redevelopment of the site on Jan. 9, Councilwoman Melody Kelley said. The meeting will be held across from the shopping center at River Ridge office building, 9040 Roswell Road, at 6 p.m.