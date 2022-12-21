Developer to meet with residents for Sandy Springs North End project

Another portion of the North End of Sandy Springs could be on the brink of redevelopment.
Commercial real estate firm Stream Realty Partners plans to redevelop North River Shopping Center located on Roswell Road near the bridge leading to the city of Roswell.
The firm will hold its first community meeting with residents on rezoning and redevelopment of the site on Jan. 9, Councilwoman Melody Kelley said. The meeting will be held across from the shopping center at River Ridge office building, 9040 Roswell Road, at 6 p.m.
Kelley said she has not yet seen the developer’s proposed plan for the shopping center.
Sandy Springs officials have been working to attract builders to remodel North River Shopping Center and three others nearby into mixed-use developments: North Springs Shopping Center, North Ridge Shopping Center and River Springs Shopping Center.
California-based Fairfield Residential has cleared the North Springs Shopping Center site with plans to complete an upscale apartment community in 2024.
Last December, City Council approved code amendments for a new North End Mixed-Use district located on Roswell Road north of Dalrymple Road extending to Dunwoody Place.
The amendments allow developers of multi-family housing in the district to be exempt from the city requirement to use steel on structures taller than three stories and larger than 100,000 square feet. Instead they can build all wood-frame structures in the apartment communities in the North End.
About the Author
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution