Developer gets zoning approved for cottage court townhomes on Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Hammond revised his request for a change in the city designation of the property earlier this year after receiving a denial from officials last October.

In April, City Council approved the property as “urban neighborhood” which allows for some multi-family units. It was previously designated as “protected neighborhood.”

The future townhomes will be constructed in three separate buildings. The developer is considering rooftop decks on two buildings. A third building, that would be located next to Glen Meadows townhomes, would have no rooftop deck.

Hammond told Planning Commission members in June that he made an agreement with the homeowners association about the third building not having a rooftop deck. David Joss, president of the homeowners association, asked Hammond for reassurance of the agreement during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, but got no response.

Councilman Andy Bauman said the city can’t impose the agreement on Hammond.

“As long as (the project) is within design standards and within zoning, they can just sort of do as they wish,” Bauman said of Landbridge Development. “But it’s good to hear everyone is working together and I hope they meet that commitment.”

Homeowners along Peachtree Dunwoody Road are neighbors to commercial development. Townhomes stand on one side of property at 6660 Peachtree Dunwoody and Newell Brands’ parking deck and offices are on the other. Across the street is the sprawling Embassy Row office campus, the home of the Art Institute of Atlanta.