Developer gets zoning approved for cottage court townhomes on Peachtree Dunwoody Road

A housing developer who changed the minds of neighbors and Sandy Springs officials received the rezoning needed to build 15 townhomes on Peachtree Dunwoody Road.
Gary Hammond, owner of Landbridge Development in Sandy Springs, plans to build 15 townhomes at 6669 Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Ten units will be built in a cottage court style, according to the developer’s plans.
City Council approved rezoning of the 1.27-acre property to residential townhomes during a Tuesday meeting.
Hammond is a developer of affordable apartments, single family homes and senior residential communities in five southern states, including Georgia. His initial interest in the property, where a single family home has been vacant and in disrepair for three years, sparked concern for neighbors. The previous owner, Michael Austin, bought the property in 1994.
During planning commission and community meetings held over the last year, neighbors living in townhomes along the tree-canopied section of the road said they worried the developer would build apartments and bring undesired density to the area.
Hammond revised his request for a change in the city designation of the property earlier this year after receiving a denial from officials last October.
In April, City Council approved the property as “urban neighborhood” which allows for some multi-family units. It was previously designated as “protected neighborhood.”
The future townhomes will be constructed in three separate buildings. The developer is considering rooftop decks on two buildings. A third building, that would be located next to Glen Meadows townhomes, would have no rooftop deck.
Hammond told Planning Commission members in June that he made an agreement with the homeowners association about the third building not having a rooftop deck. David Joss, president of the homeowners association, asked Hammond for reassurance of the agreement during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, but got no response.
Councilman Andy Bauman said the city can’t impose the agreement on Hammond.
“As long as (the project) is within design standards and within zoning, they can just sort of do as they wish,” Bauman said of Landbridge Development. “But it’s good to hear everyone is working together and I hope they meet that commitment.”
Homeowners along Peachtree Dunwoody Road are neighbors to commercial development. Townhomes stand on one side of property at 6660 Peachtree Dunwoody and Newell Brands’ parking deck and offices are on the other. Across the street is the sprawling Embassy Row office campus, the home of the Art Institute of Atlanta.
