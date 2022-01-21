Sandy Springs developer firms up housing plan for Peachtree Dunwoody Road

A Sandy Springs developer is a step closer to getting the approval he needs to build new townhomes along Peachtree Dunwoody Road.
On Wednesday night, the Planning Commission learned of revisions and updates to Gary Hammond’s plans and voted to recommend City Council approve a land use description of “urban neighborhood,” allowing the developer to build townhomes on the property at 6669 Peachtree Dunwoody Road.
City Council is scheduled to hear Hammond’s case during a regular meeting on Feb. 15. If approved, Hammond will apply for rezoning of the property from residential estate to residential townhouse, up to three stories, he said.
Hammond is principal of Landbridge Development, which builds affordable apartments, and says he has a contract to purchase the property from owner Michael Austin, who bought the property in 1994.
Austin told the Planning Commission in September that he moved out of the now vacant home on Peachtree Dunwoody Road three years ago. The property is in disrepair with falling trees, rats and raccoons, Austin said.
Last year, Hammond tried to change the city designation of the property from “protected neighborhood” to “perimeter center.” His efforts were rejected by the Planning Commission, city staff and residents over concerns that his plans, which weren’t fully provided, wouldn’t fit with the tree-lined neighborhood of townhomes and apartment communities.
In addition to townhomes, zoning under the “urban neighborhood designation” would allow for some mixed-use with commercial space, and multi-family units, according to city code.
Austin’s property is one of four single family homes between Abernathy Road and Spalding Drive, Hammond said.
Homeowners along Peachtree Dunwoody Road are neighbors to commercial development. Townhomes stand on one side of Austin’s property and Newell Brands’ parking deck and offices are on the other. Across the street is the sprawling Embassy Row office campus, the home of the Art Institute of Atlanta.
