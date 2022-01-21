Sandy Springs developer firms up housing plan for Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Last year, Hammond tried to change the city designation of the property from “protected neighborhood” to “perimeter center.” His efforts were rejected by the Planning Commission, city staff and residents over concerns that his plans, which weren’t fully provided, wouldn’t fit with the tree-lined neighborhood of townhomes and apartment communities.

In addition to townhomes, zoning under the “urban neighborhood designation” would allow for some mixed-use with commercial space, and multi-family units, according to city code.

Austin’s property is one of four single family homes between Abernathy Road and Spalding Drive, Hammond said.

Homeowners along Peachtree Dunwoody Road are neighbors to commercial development. Townhomes stand on one side of Austin’s property and Newell Brands’ parking deck and offices are on the other. Across the street is the sprawling Embassy Row office campus, the home of the Art Institute of Atlanta.