WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
Deteriorating boardwalk on Alpharetta’s Big Creek Greenway getting a $2M rebuild

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Alpharetta has approved a $2.2 million contract for reconstruction of a boardwalk on the Big Creek Greenway.

Big Creek Greenway is a 26-mile paved path connecting and Alpharetta, Roswell and Cumming. Alpharetta’s portion extends about 9 miles parallel to North Point Parkway, from Windward Parkway at Marconi Drive on the north end to Mansell Road on the south end.

The wooden boardwalk at Mansell Road near Beaver Creek Road is impacted by floods because of its close proximity to Big Creek, and has deteriorated since it was built in 2008, said Alpharetta Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz.

The boardwalk is currently closed.

City Council approved a contract with Excellere Construction during a Tuesday meeting. Excellere will start building a new concrete boardwalk within three to six months, Sewczwicz said.

Reconstruction is expected to be completed by February 2024.

Excellere won the project contract over two other construction companies following an invitation to bid that was issued in October.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

