X

Deadline looming for business tax certificates in Johns Creeks

Businesses in Johns Creek have until Mar. 31 to renew their business tax certificates. (AJC File)
Businesses in Johns Creek have until Mar. 31 to renew their business tax certificates. (AJC File)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Businesses in Johns Creek have until Mar. 31 to renew their business tax certificates. Renewals can be completed in-person 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, or online at www.johnscreekga.gov.

Businesses will need to submit a business tax return with full payment of all fees and taxes. Instructions to renew: www.johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/Site/Business/License-Renewal.pdf.

The city mailed renewal applications the last week of Dec., but businesses who did not receive a renewal application by mail still need to pay their business tax by the deadline. Late payments will result in a 10% penalty and interest of 1.5% a month. Business tax certificates, or business licenses, will be considered on time if they are postmarked by Mar. 31.

Certificates are valid for a calendar year, Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.

By submitting a business website address with the tax certificate renewal, businesses will be listed in the city’s online business directory.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.