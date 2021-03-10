Deadline looming for business tax certificates in Johns Creeks

Businesses in Johns Creek have until Mar. 31 to renew their business tax certificates. Renewals can be completed in-person 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, or online at www.johnscreekga.gov.
Businesses will need to submit a business tax return with full payment of all fees and taxes. Instructions to renew: www.johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/Site/Business/License-Renewal.pdf.
The city mailed renewal applications the last week of Dec., but businesses who did not receive a renewal application by mail still need to pay their business tax by the deadline. Late payments will result in a 10% penalty and interest of 1.5% a month. Business tax certificates, or business licenses, will be considered on time if they are postmarked by Mar. 31.
Certificates are valid for a calendar year, Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
By submitting a business website address with the tax certificate renewal, businesses will be listed in the city’s online business directory.