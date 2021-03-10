Deadline looming for business tax certificates in Johns Creeks

Businesses will need to submit a business tax return with full payment of all fees and taxes. Instructions to renew: www.johnscreekga.gov/JCGA/Media/Site/Business/License-Renewal.pdf.

The city mailed renewal applications the last week of Dec., but businesses who did not receive a renewal application by mail still need to pay their business tax by the deadline. Late payments will result in a 10% penalty and interest of 1.5% a month. Business tax certificates, or business licenses, will be considered on time if they are postmarked by Mar. 31.