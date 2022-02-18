Hamburger icon
Deadline for Sandy Springs neighborhood street lighting program approaches

Deadline to apply for Sandy Springs Neighborhood Street Lighting Program is Mar. 15. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Deadline to apply for Sandy Springs Neighborhood Street Lighting Program is Mar. 15. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

For Sandy Springs neighborhoods interested in installing decorative street lighting, the city has adopted a neighborhood lighting cost-sharing program for approved decorative lighting fixtures.

Applicants can submit requests to participate in the program for new residential street lights only during the open enrollment period which ends Mar. 15 each year.

Neighborhoods are awarded funds until the year’s allocation runs out. Once the funds have been expended for that budget cycle, all unfunded requests will be considered during the next open enrollment period.

Street lights in Sandy Springs are installed exclusively to illuminate public streets, roads and sidewalks.

Information, including the city’s street light policy and application: https://www.sandyspringsga.gov/street-lighting.

