Date night in Roswell gets creative and yummy

For as little as $38 you and a significant other can enjoy a unique date night experience at the Art Center at East Roswell Park, 9100 Fouts Road. Thanks to the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department, Chef Darwin Felion (Chef Darwin to most) will lead a culinary class for couples where you prepare and enjoy a meal with a few others. Menus range from “Better than Chinese Takeout” and “Winter Picnic” to “Night in Bali” or “Creole Cooking.”

For the truly adventurous, Chef Darwin also offers “Adult Date Night/Art” and “Clay and Cuisine” courses. For just $64 couples create a beautiful work of art while learning some basic art techniques before heading to the culinary classroom to prepare and enjoy a gourmet three-course meal. While not provided, adult beverages are allowed.

“Our culinary instructor, Chef Darwin, has worked with Roswell as an independent contractor for about 10 years now,” said Abigail Marsh, Roswell Recreation Program Coordinator. “He also does all of our culinary summer camps.”

Adult culinary classes are just the beginning. The city also offers child culinary classes including mother/son, father/daughter and “Dude Food” courses for fathers and sons to cook together described as “foods found in your man cave. No veggies here.”

The city offers special programs for preschool and homeschool students, art classes for the young and the older, gymnastics, purposeful play, yoga, pickleball and family events like “Glampout” mother/child camping, mountain bike night rides and holiday specific events like the upcoming mother/son Halloween Dance 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and the Boo-Tacular 2.4K Fun Run 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Frankly, there are simply too many choices to list them all.

The city also offers craft, painting, drawing, ceramic, photography and performing arts programs for all ages. There Is a wide array of programming for people of all ages with exceptionalities, disabilities, injuries and other conditions through adaptive programs and numerous fun activities for seniors through the active adult program.

Then there is the Nantahala Outdoor Center with its 18-hole disc golf course, equipment rental for river adventures like tubing, rafting, kayaking, canoeing, biking and stand up paddleboarding and the Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization.

“Our overall objective is to provide recreational opportunities for families in our community,” said Marsh. “I’m always up for new ideas. So, if a family comes and says, ‘hey we really wish you had a tap dance class.’ I love that, okay so now there’s a need for tap dance. Let me see how I can make it work so that I’m actually providing things our community is interested in.”

Check out the variety of choices at East Roswell Park: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellClassOptions and links to the complete program: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellParksRec.

If you can’t find one of Roswell’s already amazing opportunities to fit your needs, contact Abigail Marsh at amarsh@roswellgov.com. She’ll be excited for the challenge.