Customs Pools of Atlanta to expand with office in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta City Council recently voted unanimously to approve the request that will allow a 3,000 square foot, one-story building on the currently vacant lot. Hours of operation are restricted to 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The building must be brick and stone with architecture that meets the approved downtown overlay style, and the site must be developed with trees as depicted on the site plan submitted to the city.