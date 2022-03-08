Hamburger icon
Customs Pools of Atlanta to expand with office in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously in February to approve Custom Pools of Atlanta's proposal for a contractor’s office with outdoor storage. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Custom Pools of Atlanta recently approached Alpharetta to request a conditional use permit and variance for a ‘contractor’s office with outdoor storage’ at 711 North Main St. for their swimming pool contractor services.

The Alpharetta City Council recently voted unanimously to approve the request that will allow a 3,000 square foot, one-story building on the currently vacant lot. Hours of operation are restricted to 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The building must be brick and stone with architecture that meets the approved downtown overlay style, and the site must be developed with trees as depicted on the site plan submitted to the city.

Outside storage must be kept in the rear parking lot and is limited to work trucks and trailers with small machinery and must be screened from public streets.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
