Court upholds Neuman conviction in Dunwoody day care center killing

In its opinion, the court unanimously upheld Neuman’s convictions of murder and illegal firearm possession in his second trial, held in 2016. He had been found guilty but mentally ill in a sensational 2012 trial, but those convictions were reversed.

On Nov. 18, 2010, Neuman, a former GE Energy executive, gunned down Rusty Sneiderman outside a Dunwoody day care center. In his second trial, Neuman was sentenced to life in prison without parole.