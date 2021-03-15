Court upholds Neuman conviction in Dunwoody day care center killing

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday upheld the murder conviction against Hemy Neuman in the Dunwoody day center killing.
In its opinion, the court unanimously upheld Neuman’s convictions of murder and illegal firearm possession in his second trial, held in 2016. He had been found guilty but mentally ill in a sensational 2012 trial, but those convictions were reversed.
On Nov. 18, 2010, Neuman, a former GE Energy executive, gunned down Rusty Sneiderman outside a Dunwoody day care center. In his second trial, Neuman was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
At his second trial, the DeKalb County jury was “authorized to reject Neuman’s insanity defense and find no mental illness based on its assessment of the credibility of the witnesses and of any conflicts in the evidence,” said the opinion, written by Justice Charles Bethel.
Andrea Sneiderman, once accused of helping Neuman, her paramour, kill her husband, is out of prison after spending 10 months of a five-year sentence. After murder charges against her were dropped, she was found guilty of perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer.