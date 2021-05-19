County completes two major water system improvement projects in North Fulton

Restoration of the underground pipe was completed using spiral winding of a vinyl substance through the existing pipe, followed by the replacement of 18 manhole covers in the area. The former cast iron covers were replaced with ones made out of high-density polyethylene designed to prevent surface water from flowing into the sewer system.

“Our goal is to control the inflow and infiltration of our sewer system,” said Fulton County Public Works Director David Clark. “Restoration of the underground pipe and installation of the new manholes are just part of the ongoing process we have to reduce the inflow of unwanted water into our sewer system along Azalea and Riverside Drive. We know this is important work. Not only are we the first municipal in the state to install these new manholes, but our restoration of the pipe is the second largest spiral winding project in the U.S.”