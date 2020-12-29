Contract signed for 2021 ‘Meet Me in Milton’

The Milton City Council has approved a contract granting temporary licenses and setting dates for the 2021 season of “Meet Me in Milton.”
The contract between the city and Crabapple Green LLC envisions eight events, “from car shows to corn hole tournaments,” according to a report to the council by Sarah LaDart, economic development manager.
The events would take place on the Green at Crabapple Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the third Saturday of the month, April through August; and on two dates to be determined in September and October. There is no fee associated with the rental agreement, LaDart said.