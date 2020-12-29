Contract signed for 2021 ‘Meet Me in Milton’

The contract between the city and Crabapple Green LLC envisions eight events, “from car shows to corn hole tournaments,” according to a report to the council by Sarah LaDart, economic development manager.

The events would take place on the Green at Crabapple Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the third Saturday of the month, April through August; and on two dates to be determined in September and October. There is no fee associated with the rental agreement, LaDart said.