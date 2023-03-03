X
Dark Mode Toggle

Construction to start on new Sandy Springs fire station

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A construction crew will break ground later this month to build a new Sandy Springs fire station in the city’s Panhandle area.

City officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony on March 16 to mark the site of Fire Station No. 5, at 7800 Mount Vernon Road.

Reeves Young construction company was awarded an $8.4 million contract in November to build the facility, after Sandy Springs revoked the contract of Cooper and Company due to an escalation in estimated costs.

The new fire station will be two stories with nearly 11,000 square-feet and is designed to blend in with the character of the residential neighborhood.

Sandy Springs says the addition of station No. 5 is expected to reduce response times in the Panhandle area by seven minutes. The area is currently served by Fire Station No. 51 at Spalding Drive at Roberts Road, with support from Engine 55 which is housed at Roswell’s Fire Station No. 27 on Holcomb Bridge Road.

Current response time to reach some areas within this district can take as much as 10 to 15 minutes, according to city officials.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 1 arrested, 1 at large after robbery of painter at Johns Creek Panera
1h ago

Credit: City of Brookhaven

Court reverses $6.7M ruling against Brookhaven over failed project
2h ago

Credit: ap

Frenzied celebration in Athens as Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘wins’ NFL combine
6h ago

Credit: ap

Frenzied celebration in Athens as Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘wins’ NFL combine
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Support Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area at Party for the Park
6h ago
Public opportunity to weigh in on Morrison Lake improvements
21h ago
Animal shelters, foster care program holding adoption event
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
1h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top