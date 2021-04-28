Construction to improve busy Johns Creek intersection continues

This first phase of the $2.5 million TSPLOST funded project will restripe making 3 southbound lanes on Medlock Bridge Road and widen State Bridge Road to 3 eastbound and westbound lanes. Plans also include lengthening the left-turn lane on eastbound State Bridge Road.

The current improvements, which are expected to be complete in June, will lay the foundation for Phase 2 of the Medlock/State intersection improvements and kick-start congestion relief. The goal is to improve operations at the city’s busiest intersection by accommodating high volumes of traffic with minimal footprint changes, decrease congestion for turning movements, improve traffic flow and reduce traffic delays by about 10 percent.