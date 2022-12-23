Construction started to redevelop historic Roswell mansion into luxury club and hotel

For members, he said, “When you enter we know you’re there and (staff is) ready for you. Someone will say something like, ‘It’s so great to see you again. Your favorite cocktail is out there waiting for you on the lanai (patio) and we’ve got the oysters that you love.’”

Credit: Courtesy Hugo Posh Investments Credit: Courtesy Hugo Posh Investments

There are already nearly 50 founding members from across the U.S. signed on to the new private club, Rosenblum said. They are inviting a limited number of general members to join. Annual dues are $10,000-$15,000, he said.

The new owners purchased the 1.8-acre, rectangle-shaped property for $3.3 million from Branch Founders Hall Associates limited partnership last fall. They were held to building and design requirements by the Roswell Historic Preservation Commission to preserve the historic character of the property.

According to the former owners’ website, the 9,000-square-foot home was built in the early 1870s and owned by Roswell’s first veterinarian.

The home will be remodeled with two restaurants and three lounges. Rosenblum said the partners are planning a number of specialty experiences such as a bourbon and whiskey bar in an attic lounge and Asian Latin Peruvian sushi for a restaurant on another level of the house.

Two other structures on the property include a 4,500 square-foot spa located at the far end of the property that will offer wellness services ranging from meditative services to cooking classes, according to plans.

The Darien, a boutique hotel designed as a villa, will have a total of 10 suites for guests, poolside. Rosenblum said the developers are positioning the hotel to be six stars.

“You don’t have to be a member to stay in the hotel,” he said.

The Darien is named for the former Bank of Darien which was started in 1818 and helped to finance Georgia’s gold rush. Some of the institution’s first directors were early settlers in what is now north Fulton, according to a historical marker. Roswell King, the founder of Roswell, served on the board.

Rosenblum said the hotel and club is drawing interest from people across diverse backgrounds ranging from business to entertainment professions.

“It’s such a fantastic project,” he said. “We’re excited.”