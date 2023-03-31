Computer Museum of America hosting smart, fun workshops

The Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Parkway in Roswell, has an interesting list of workshops ahead for young (and older), curious minds. CMoA’s mission is “to preserve the stories and artifacts from the digital age while educating and inspiring visitors of all ages and backgrounds.”
Upcoming events include:
· Punch Card Machine Demo - 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 – Learn about how punched card machines were used and punch your own souvenir card on an original IBM 29 to take home during the demo.
· SciTech Saturday – Lego Programming - 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 - During National Robotics Week, participants will use LEGOs to demonstrate the importance of details when programming robots. All ages (including parents) are welcome. To enjoy spring break, this activity will be available all day in the museum rotunda.
· Synthesizing Sounds from the 1960s to Modern Day – Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 – The Atlanta Synthesizer Club will demonstrate all sorts of synthesizers – from vintage monoliths to modern modular and unique DIY instruments.
Events are free with museum membership or admission. Details: www.computermuseumofamerica.org.
