Computer Museum of America hosting smart, fun workshops

· SciTech Saturday – Lego Programming - 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 - During National Robotics Week, participants will use LEGOs to demonstrate the importance of details when programming robots. All ages (including parents) are welcome. To enjoy spring break, this activity will be available all day in the museum rotunda.

· Synthesizing Sounds from the 1960s to Modern Day – Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 – The Atlanta Synthesizer Club will demonstrate all sorts of synthesizers – from vintage monoliths to modern modular and unique DIY instruments.