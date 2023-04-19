Community Assistance Center seeking to prevent evictions

Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center is seeking donations to provide rental assistance in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. The nonprofit’s program to prevent homelessness helped prevent 636 evictions in 2022.
The financial assistance program works with individuals in need to assess the amount needed to pay their rent; CAC provides a portion of that need based on the resources they have available. The client is then responsible to arrange to cover the rest of the balance and when they do, CAC provides the amount pledged to complete the rent payment and help the client stay in their home.
With more funding, the program could have prevented at least 300 more local evictions last year.
To make a financial donation to CAC’s emergency assistance program contact Amy at amy.frizzell@ourcac.org.
