Community Assistance Center planning OktoberFest

This Bavarian-inspired party includes authentic German food, drinks, and entertainment with opportunities to bid on live and silent auction items or win a luxury trip in a raffle.

Proceeds benefit CAC, whose mission is to prevent homelessness and hunger in the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs areas. The Center provides food, clothing and emergency financial assistance to residents facing unexpected crisis due to loss of income from job loss, illness, death in the family or other traumatic events. CAC provides adult education to enhance job and life skills to promote self-sufficiency. Youth programs provide school supplies and holiday gifts for children who otherwise may go without.