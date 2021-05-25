Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs expands food pantry, thrift shop to 5 days

Upscale Thrift will open Tuesday, June 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then Monday through Friday from that date forward. The Food Pantry will open Wednesday, June 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and continue Monday through Friday from that date. For now, the food pantry will remain as an outdoor market.

In addition, CAC will resume in-person assistance interviews beginning June 1 at the Hightower and Dunwoody offices, 1130 Hightower Trail and 5 Dunwoody Park South, Building 5, Suite 113. Assistance requests will be by appointment only at 770-552-4015 or online at www.ourcac.org/request-assistance/.