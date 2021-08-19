ajc logo
Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs building new office, food pantry

The Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs is returning to the south side of the city with a new branch office and food pantry on Northwood Drive near Roswell Road and I-285. (Courtesy Community Assistance Center)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs is returning to the south side of the city with a new branch office and food pantry on Northwood Drive near Roswell Road and I-285.

CAC anticipates completing interior construction, funded in part by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia’s Young Leadership Program, by the end of 2021 with an opening target date of early 2022.

The new 3,200 square foot location will offer financial assistance and food services with plans for free adult education classes in the future. The office and pantry will offer a client choice market with three industrial refrigerators and three industrial freezers, a reception area, a waiting room for 24 and separate offices for financial assistance interviews. Some refrigerators, tables and chairs have been donated by State Farm.

The new building will feature a playground in the front and bicycle parking. This location will also house other area non-profit partners that provide support services to the community.

