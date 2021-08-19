Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs building new office, food pantry

CAC anticipates completing interior construction, funded in part by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia’s Young Leadership Program, by the end of 2021 with an opening target date of early 2022.

The new 3,200 square foot location will offer financial assistance and food services with plans for free adult education classes in the future. The office and pantry will offer a client choice market with three industrial refrigerators and three industrial freezers, a reception area, a waiting room for 24 and separate offices for financial assistance interviews. Some refrigerators, tables and chairs have been donated by State Farm.