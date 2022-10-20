Comments sought on streambank stabilization in Alpharetta

Residents in Alpharetta have until Nov. 4 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch on a project to restore and stabilize a streambank at the Park Brook recreation area.
The project includes measures to ensure long-term stability with vegetation like trees, shrubs, permanent seeding and multitrophic vegetation. The proposed project will result in 1,307 square feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately one month.
This project will take place on Park Brook Drive on an unnamed tributary to Big Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Comments may be submitted via e-mail to EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov. Include the words “Buffer Variance Comment BV-60-22-06″ in the subject line.
