Comments being accepted on McEachern Dam restoration plan

Residents have until Feb. 20 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch on plans to address the McEachern Dam breach. The project is located west of the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
Roswell and Fulton County propose to impact about 13,850 square feet of stream buffer along an impoundment to Wileo Creek to breach the failing dam and repair the outlet control structure. The impoundment will be drained and the dam breached by excavating and replacing the outlet control structure.
The buffer of the stream will be revegetated to restore the streambank back to pre-existing conditions with streams and adjacent wetland.
Site plans are available for review at the EPD office Watershed Protection Branch File Room, 2 MLK Jr. Drive, SW, West Tower, Suite 418 in Atlanta. Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.
