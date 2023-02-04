X
Dark Mode Toggle

Comments being accepted on McEachern Dam restoration plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Residents have until Feb. 20 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch on plans to address the McEachern Dam breach. The project is located west of the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.

Roswell and Fulton County propose to impact about 13,850 square feet of stream buffer along an impoundment to Wileo Creek to breach the failing dam and repair the outlet control structure. The impoundment will be drained and the dam breached by excavating and replacing the outlet control structure.

The buffer of the stream will be revegetated to restore the streambank back to pre-existing conditions with streams and adjacent wetland.

Site plans are available for review at the EPD office Watershed Protection Branch File Room, 2 MLK Jr. Drive, SW, West Tower, Suite 418 in Atlanta. Contact GORArequest.Water@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
21h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Why Tom Brady, Fox broadcaster, won’t be the GOAT
18h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
23h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

North Fulton Community Charities can help you get that GED
15h ago
Gate City Brewing to help fund Big Creek Park track expansion
16h ago
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
18h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top