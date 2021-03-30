Cochran Shoals multi-use trail restoration complete

The project was jointly funded by REI, CNPC, MTB Atlanta, and the CRNRA with more than $50,000 in trail improvements. Trail maintenance work was performed by MTB Atlanta Pro Trails, a student conservation association trail crew, and National Park Service volunteers.

The project included heavy maintenance on most of the degraded sections of multi-use trails which are popular with mountain bikers, trail runners, and walkers. More degraded sections which were not as easily repaired will be rerouted following the park-wide comprehensive trail plan undertaken by CRNRA and CNPC. The project also included upgraded signage.