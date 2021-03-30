Cochran Shoals multi-use trail restoration complete

The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area recently celebrated the final phase in the restoration of the 6.7 miles of multi-use trails in the Sope Creek and Columns Drive areas of the Cochran Shoals Unit.
The project was jointly funded by REI, CNPC, MTB Atlanta, and the CRNRA with more than $50,000 in trail improvements. Trail maintenance work was performed by MTB Atlanta Pro Trails, a student conservation association trail crew, and National Park Service volunteers.
The project included heavy maintenance on most of the degraded sections of multi-use trails which are popular with mountain bikers, trail runners, and walkers. More degraded sections which were not as easily repaired will be rerouted following the park-wide comprehensive trail plan undertaken by CRNRA and CNPC. The project also included upgraded signage.
As part of the improvements, a new “Text to Ride” system allows mountain bikers to check trail conditions before going to the park. For trail updates, bikers can text “Ride” to 770-727-5061 or scan the QR code located on signage at the entrance to the trail.
www.chattahoocheeparks.org/page-18114